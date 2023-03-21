Greenfield Savings Bank Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 1.6% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average is $130.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,210 shares of company stock worth $6,775,738 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.