Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Buys $20,350.00 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Landesberg bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $20,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stuart Landesberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Stuart Landesberg bought 60,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

GROV stock remained flat at $0.33 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

