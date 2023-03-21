Guardian Investment Management Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.