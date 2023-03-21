Guardian Investment Management Purchases Shares of 38,726 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WBD opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
