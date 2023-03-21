Guardian Investment Management Purchases Shares of 38,726 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WBD opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

