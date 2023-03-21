Guardian Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

