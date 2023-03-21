GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Buys A$147,240.00 in Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Rating) insider Urs Meyerhans acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$147,240.00 ($98,818.79).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and CLARK brands.

