H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet raised H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $47.51 on Friday. H World Group has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in H World Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

