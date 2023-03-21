H2O DAO (H2O) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $27.06 million and approximately $197,131.62 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

