Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Harbor Custom Development has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

