Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 355 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,425,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,300. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

