Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Salesforce by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,703,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $225,917,000 after acquiring an additional 369,488 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.19. The stock had a trading volume of 929,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,769. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,993 shares of company stock worth $6,776,028. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

