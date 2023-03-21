Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KBR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 160,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,985. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

