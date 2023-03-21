Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 57,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

