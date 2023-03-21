Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.74. 479,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

