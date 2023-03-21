Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.51. 240,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,557. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.14 and a 200 day moving average of $246.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

