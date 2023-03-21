Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $864,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after buying an additional 189,688 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.57. 9,049,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,311,852. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $517.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

