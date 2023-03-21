Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,853,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

MRVL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. 1,821,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,234,281. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

