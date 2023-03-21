Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,251,000 after buying an additional 354,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.21. 257,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,279. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

