Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 0.1 %

Insulet stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.11. The stock had a trading volume of 76,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,893. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5,305.00 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

