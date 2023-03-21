Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $14.40. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Harmonic shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 724,790 shares.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $4,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,731,000 after buying an additional 386,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

