Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Harmony (ONE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Harmony has a total market cap of $284.29 million and $29.11 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,827,949,501 coins and its circulating supply is 13,157,674,501 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.

The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.

Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization.

Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

