Head to Head Analysis: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) vs. CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 4.14 -$9.26 million ($0.35) -122.31 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

77.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -3.52% -1.79% -0.42% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus target price of $60.20, suggesting a potential upside of 40.62%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.25%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum. The Financial Services segment offers financial and other ancillary products and services including triangle-branded consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

