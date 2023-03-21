Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.62. 1,627,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,963,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after buying an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $26,623,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,052,000 after buying an additional 4,294,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $16,808,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.