Hedron (HDRN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Hedron has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $115.06 million and $1.02 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00359816 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,412.13 or 0.26152671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.