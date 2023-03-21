Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

HLF opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

