Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.74. 83,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 439,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

