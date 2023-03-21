Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

