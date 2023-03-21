Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HIK stock opened at GBX 1,671 ($20.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,137 ($26.24). The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,475.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,726.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,505.89.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,950 ($23.95) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,700 ($20.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.79) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.58) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.68) to GBX 1,740 ($21.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,882 ($23.11).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
