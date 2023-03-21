Hillman Co. Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Hillman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the quarter. Select Energy Services accounts for 8.2% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hillman Co. owned 1.49% of Select Energy Services worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 46.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,121 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 576,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $795.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

