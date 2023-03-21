Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $195.42 million and $33.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 469,252,818 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

