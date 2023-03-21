Hive Price Up 4.9% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Hive has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $197.37 million and $126.26 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 469,041,843 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.