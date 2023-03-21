HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One HKD.com DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges. HKD.com DAO has a total market capitalization of $895.59 million and $8,125.70 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HKD.com DAO Token Profile

HKD.com DAO was first traded on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

