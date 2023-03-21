Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.