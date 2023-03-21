Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $358,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $65,425,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.