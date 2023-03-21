Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,255 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.