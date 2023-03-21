Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 95,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 602.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 744,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,893,000 after buying an additional 638,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.