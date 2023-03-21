Howard Financial Services LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,254 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.46% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 50,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

