Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires Shares of 8,912 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

