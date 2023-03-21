Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 70 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $333.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

