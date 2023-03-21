Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

