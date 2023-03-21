Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $56,821.73

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $56,821.73 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $28,142.58 or 1.00021931 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

