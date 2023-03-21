HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.53. HUYA shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 883,095 shares traded.
HUYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.
HUYA Stock Down 16.8 %
The company has a market cap of $776.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.
About HUYA
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
