HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.53. HUYA shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 883,095 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

HUYA Stock Down 16.8 %

The company has a market cap of $776.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HUYA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HUYA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after buying an additional 418,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 805,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HUYA by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

