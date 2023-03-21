Hxro (HXRO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $62.38 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Hxro has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $62.38 million and $42,288.84 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

