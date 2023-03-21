ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $205.73 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $205.73 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,577,489 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

