ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) PT Lowered to $7.00

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,824. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.