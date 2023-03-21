ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) PT Lowered to $7.00

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPAGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,824. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

