ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) PT Lowered to $7.00

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,824. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.60.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.
