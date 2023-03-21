Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $557,100.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. 1,209,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,917. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 1.10. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $95.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,924,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inari Medical by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 1,019,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after buying an additional 858,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

