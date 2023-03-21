Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.50

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.91, with a volume of 161020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.