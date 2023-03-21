Insider Buying: Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR) Senior Officer Purchases 159,000 Shares of Stock

Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Alexander Levely acquired 159,000 shares of Ackroo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$11,925.00.

Stephen Alexander Levely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Stephen Alexander Levely acquired 100,000 shares of Ackroo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

Ackroo Stock Performance

Shares of AKR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,250. Ackroo Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Ackroo Company Profile

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

