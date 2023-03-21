Insider Buying: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

CPX traded down C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.94. 259,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power Co. has a 1 year low of C$40.21 and a 1 year high of C$51.90.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Capital Power

CPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.75.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.