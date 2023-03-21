Insider Buying: Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, with a total value of C$90,764.00.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 31st, Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock traded up C$0.64 on Tuesday, reaching C$19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 844,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$25.72.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

